Driver killed in Mountain View Corridor rollover

HERRIMAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of an SUV was killed early Thursday in a rollover accident near 15900 S. Mountain View Corridor.

Sgt. Greg Shaver Carver, Herriman City Police Dept., told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene about 1 a.m. after a passing motorist spotted an SUV upside down on an embankment at the side of the road.

First responders arrived and found a male driver dead inside a Ford Explorer.

According to Carver, the SUV was southbound when the driver “failed to negotiate the intersection” and ended up on the embankment.

Carver said investigators felt speed and perhaps distracted driving played a role in the crash. He said it was undetermined exactly how long crash site had gone undetected.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.