Driver suspected of causing multiple crashes along I-15 between Sandy, South Salt Lake

SANDY/SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a string of crashes that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 15 from Sandy to South Salt Lake and back to Sandy, all apparently caused by one individual speeding down the freeway.

According to scanner traffic, a white Ford truck traveling north on I-15 crashed into a vehicle and disabled it at about 90th South in Sandy. The suspect truck continued northbound.

Another driver saw the collision and followed the truck, while reporting the crash to UHP.

Troopers responded at various locations along the freeway, and when the suspect got off I-15 at 3300 South in South Salt Lake, a trooper attempted to pull him over.

The suspect continued to flee and crashed into a light pole. When the trooper tried to box him in with his cruiser, the suspect hit the cruiser, then fled east on 3300 South, hitting several more vehicles along the way.

The truck was speeding at over 100 miles an hour, so UHP terminated the pursuit for the sake of public safety.

At some point, the suspect got back onto I-15 southbound and managed to hit several more vehicles between 90th South and 106th South before being taken into custody.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as information is released.