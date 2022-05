WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County driver got an abrupted wake up this week after hitting a power pole.

“Deputies responded to the area of 4500 E. 3300 North on a report of a traffic accident,” says a Weber County Sheriff‘s statement issued Monday.

“The 18-year-old driver reportedly fell asleep and drifted off the road hitting a power pole.”

The pole snapped, but the driver is OK.

“No injuries were reported in the crash,” the statement says.