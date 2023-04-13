Emigration Canyon Metro Township declares local emergency

EMIGRATION CANYON, Utah, April 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mayor Joe Smolka, of Emigration Canyon Metro Township, has signed a proclamation declaring a local emergency after high snowpack and warming temperatures have caused flooding, avalanches, mudslides and damage to some structures.

“The cooler weather today has helped stop the heavy downflow,” says a statement issued by the township. “However, future high temperatures may significantly increase the likelihood of destructive slides and flooding reaching occupied buildings that may threaten life and property.”

Smolka reported the area has experienced:

10-15 mudslides have blocked roadways. These have been cleaned up.

A significant mudslide was just reported in the Skycrest Canyon area. Representatives from the Utah State engineer’s office and SLCO Public Works are on the way to the site.

Several small avalanches.

Snow from the roof of a home blocked part of the road and had to be cleared up.

Multiple culverts have been plugged with debris. These have been cleared out by SLCo Flood Control and SLCo Public Works

Two homes along the creek had damage – one with significant damage and the other with minor damage.

Photo Emigration Metro Township

The Emigration Canyon Road at the mouth of the canyon is closed periodically to through traffic but is open to residents, the statement says

“We are asking everyone to stay away from the area, including bicyclists, until the situation is under control,” the statement says.

For updates, the township suggests visiting this Facebook site for the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District.