Family identifies Kearns woman killed in Idaho motorcycle crash

KEARNS, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members have identified a Kearns woman who died as a result of an Idaho motorcycle crash.

Killed in the collision was 39-year-old Ainslee Larsen, who was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her father, identified as Ray in the fundraising account. Ray was critically injured.

The accident happened at 4:08 p.m. Saturday in Gem County, Idaho, on State Highway 16.

“A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH-16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound,” says a statement issued by the Idaho State Police.

“The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, UT, were transported by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.”

“Evidence was found on scene to indicate that alcohol may have been involved for the driver of the Jeep. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.”

A GoFundMe has been established, and says its goal is to raise funds for Larsen’s funeral, and for college funds and therapy costs for the children she leaves behind, as well as helping for Ray’s hospital costs.

“With broken hearts, it devastates us to announce our beloved daughter, sister and mother Ainslee Larsen passed away last night after a fatal collision as a helmeted motorcycle passenger with an at-fault drunk driver,” the GoFundMe page says, reportedly quoting a family statement.

“She was enjoying an outing with her dad, who was driving the motorcycle and who, thanks to a helmet and some wonderful first responders and medical professionals, remains in intensive car after sustaining serious injuries.”

Larsen left behind a daughter and two sons, the statement says.

“Words can’t express the sorrow of her mother, children, partner and family after this shocking news,” the page says. “To know her was to love her and she was loved by so many, as evidenced by the droves of people who have already reached out and shown up. Our love with last forever and we miss her dearly.”

The post also thanks emergency responders, LifeFlight teams, doctors, nurses and surgeons who were able to keep Ray alive.

“He has been through a serious accident and one of many surgeries he will require for severe fractures and injuries. We are so grateful that he is hanging on with us, and are anxious to hear his voice and feel the grip of his hands again. We are holding on to a glimmer of home for his recover, and appreciate your earnest prayers.