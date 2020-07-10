FanX 2020 officially canceled in Salt Lake City; a new date planned for 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The FanX Comic Convention planned for September 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FanX made the announcement Friday afternoon after working for weeks on a possible plan that would have allowed them to hold the event as scheduled, only with protective measures in place.

Friday’s announcement is as follows:

Dear FanX Community,

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the FanX staff has held onto the hope that we would still be able to host FanX 2020 this September. Our top priority has always been and will continue to be the safety and well being of our FanX family – which, unfortunately, at this point in time, means postponing FanX 2020. After discussions with community leaders, health officials, and the surge of COVID-19 cases in Utah the past few weeks, we feel it’s in the best interest of our community to postpone.

During such a difficult and unprecedented time for everyone, we appreciate your support and the outpouring of love which has been shown to us. It’s because of this love and continued support from the FanX community that we’ve been able to bring you 12 events over the past seven years and make Salt Lake City, Utah a premier pop culture event. It’s also the reason we’ve already begun planning FanX 2021 and can take this opportunity to invite you to join us in celebrating together again on September 16-18, 2021!

We know there will be a lot of questions as a result of this announcement, especially as it relates to tickets. If you already purchased a ticket for FanX 2020, you have a few options :

We will automatically roll-over your FanX® 2020 ticket and perks to the next FanX® on September16-18, 2021. If you choose this option, no extra steps are needed on your part. You are all set for 2021, and we can’t wait to see you! If you purchased a FanX 2020 VIP or Gold ticket, rolling over your ticket to FanX 2021 includes an exclusive commemorative FanX 2020 badge and pin! The next event is already being planned and is on track to blow your minds. We are excited to bring you amazing celebrity guests, awesome vendors, and ultimate FanXperiences in 2021.

If you are unable to attend FanX 2021, you can use the tickets for another future event or gift them to another party.

If none of these options work, please contact customer support by August 15th, 2020, for a refund request. There is no need for you to contact your bank at this time as we will reverse the charges on your credit card.

If you have already made reservations at one of the official FanX® hotels, they will allow you to cancel any reservations up to 72 hours prior to your reservation date. Please contact the hotel with any cancelations or questions.

Since we don’t want to wait until September 2021 to celebrate all things pop culture and comics with you all, we are bringing elements of FanX to you virtually! Watch for virtual celebrity meet and greets, panels, pop culture and comic-related news, and more on our social media channels. Even though we aren’t able to meet in person right now, we can’t wait to hang out with our FanX family online.

We hope everyone is staying as safe and healthy as possible. We can’t wait to see you all again in September 2021!