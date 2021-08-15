fbpx
90.6 F
Salt Lake City
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Home Local Utah News FEMA authorizes funding for Parleys Canyon Fire

FEMA authorizes funding for Parleys Canyon Fire

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Parleys Canyon Fire. Photo: Utah Fire Info

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has signed off on using federal funds to fight a growing wildfire burning in Salt Lake and Summit counties.

In a statement announcing the authorization, FEMA said that it has determined the Parleys Canyon Fire “threatened such destruction that it would constitute a major disaster.”

According to FEMA, as of Saturday evening the fire was threatening between six and eight thousand homes were being threatened by the more than 2,500 acre wildfire and roughly 10,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Utah Fire Info lists the areas under evacuation as Summit Park, Pine Brook, Lambs Canyon and Mill Creek.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez urged everyone to evacuate:

Senator Mitt Romney also tweeted to add “As this devastating fire spreads through Parley’s Canyon, I encourage Utahns to stay safe and avoid the area to allow fire personnel access.”

Another area Utahns will want to avoid Sunday is Jordanelle State Park.  The state’s Department of Natural Resources is closing the park all day so fire fighting crews can use the reservoir in their containment efforts.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported the fire started Saturday afternoon near I-80 in the area of Lamb’s Canyon.

According to Utah Fire, the fire “was determined to be caused by equipment. A catalytic convertor in poor working order ejected hot particles along the roadside.”

Summit County deputies, UHP troopers and Unified Police officers began working to evacuate homes in Summit Park.

Large flare-ups burning next to highway shut down Interstate 80 in both directions throughout much of Saturday afternoon, but it was open to restricted traffic by early evening.

Utah Fire Info tweeted that tankers and helicopters helped slowed the fire by Saturday evening, but it would take “some time before the hand crews see success holding the fire line.”

The Summit County Sheriff tweeted that despite the evacuation orders, “businesses in the lower Pinebrook area will be allowed to open Sunday to provide services to residents. If fire behavior changes, we will make decisions accordingly.”

While FEMA’s authorization of funds do not help individual business or homeowners, it will cover up to 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs.

According to the agency, it would help cover costs of “managing, mitigating and controlling” the Parley’s Canyon Fire.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2021 Gephardt Companies