Firefighters called to Ogden shed fire; nearby house damaged

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Fire crews were called to shed fire Wednesday morning, a statement from the department says.

The fire, dispatched at 6:18 a.m., was in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a shed fully engulfed by fire,” the statement says. “Fire crews had water on the fire within three minutes of arrival and had the fire extinguished within five minutes.”

Crews from South Ogden Fire assisted in the operation. In all, 20 firefighters, two ladder trucks, three fire engines, an ambulance, a paramedic unit and the battalion chief responded, the news release says.

“The shed was a complete loss, the fire caused some exterior damage to the neighboring home. Nobody was displaced or injured during the incident and the damage was estimated to be around $10,000. The Fire Marshal’s office responded and determined the fire to be caused by a warming fire left unattended. The city is working with the property owner to locate the individual.”

The OCPD statement says the department is “grateful for the quick response from responders and those that notified us of the incident, the efficient response kept the fire from spreading.”