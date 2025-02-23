Fugitive arrested for alleged kidnapping, robbery in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man was arrested by Unified PD officers after a woman texted emergency operators and said she was being carjacked, according to court documents filed in Salt Lake County Third District Court.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were alerted that a person “had been texting 911, stating she was inside her own vehicle, which was being driven by a wanted male suspect who refused to stop. Dispatch advised responding units that the victim was unable to exit the vehicle and feared for her safety.”

The arrestee, Joseph James Schultz, “had initially been given permission to drive the vehicle,” says his arrest document, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

“However, when the victim asked him to stop and let her out, the arrestee became agitated and began driving erratically at a dangerously high rate of speed. The victim reported that she pleaded with the arrestee to pull over, but he ignored her, telling her to shut up while weaving in and out of traffic, disregarding traffic signals, and endangering other drivers.

“Fearing for her life, the victim discreetly called and texted 911 for help.

“The arrestee then stated he needed another vehicle and drove them to an apartment complex, where he attempted to locate a different car to steal. However, upon noticing a heavy police presence in the area, he quickly fled.

“Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, but the arrestee refused to stop, continuing to

drive recklessly through city streets, running red lights, and placing numerous motorists at risk.”

The vehicle was disabled by spike strips, the police statement says, but “As the car came to a stop, the arrestee exited and attempted to flee on foot. A police K-9 was utilized and (Schultz) was taken into custody.”

Schultz, a parole fugitive, was booked into jail for investigation of: