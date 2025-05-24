Hogle Zoo welcomes sand cat from North Carolina Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Cleo the sand cat has arrived at Hogle Zoo as a potential mate for zoo resident Asim.

Cleo, 2, comes from North Carolina Zoo on the recommendation of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

She “will eventually be introduced to resident male sand cat, Asim.

“Described as shy but inquisitive, Cleo is starting to explore, play, and nap in cozy corners of her habitat in the Small Animal Building.”

“Sand cats are a small, solitary cat native to deserts in Africa and Asia, according to the . Superbly adapted to life in the desert, they can live without water, run on shifting sand and detect prey underground,” says a webpage by the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Adult sand cats typically weigh between 3 to 7.5 pounds, the site says. The average ideal weight for a healthy house cat is 8-12 pounds, according to WebMD.

