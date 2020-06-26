Interview: Dr. Angela Dunn, top advisor for Utah’s COVID-19 response, calls record spike in cases ‘very concerning’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — On the day Salt Lake City and County residents will end with the midnight enactment of a new mask-wearing mandate, newsman Bill Gephardt sat down with Utah State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn.

Dunn — the top official charged with advising Utah leaders on the best, science-based course forward — shared her thoughts with Gephardt. She also broke the news that 676 new, lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 would be announced early Friday afternoon.

That number topples the previous high of of 643 cases set over the weekend of June 20-21.

To learn what Dunn has to say about coronavirus topics, including what will happen if not all Utahn’s wear masks, watch Gephardt’s exclusive interview on the player above.