Investigators say natural gas tank explosion killed Elk Ridge man, 19

ELK RIDGE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man killed in an explosion in Elk Ridge on Sept. 22 likely was working on a natural gas tank wrapped in fiberglass fabric at the time, investigators said.

Eric Ammon Cheney died in the explosion about 4:15 p.m. at the garage of his home near 276 N. Elk Ridge Drive. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cause of death on social media Friday.

“This investigation is still open, but we believe Eric Ammon Cheney was working on a large compressed natural gas tank that was wrapped in fiberglass fabric when it exploded. Eric died in that explosion,” the post says.

A GoFundMe account was been created to raise funds for funeral costs and repairs caused by the explosion.

Elk Ridge is a town of roughly 4,500 residents, located 15 miles south of Provo.