Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, dead at 73

July 14 (UPI) — Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, died on Thursday. She was 73-years-old.

The Trump family recalled Ivana, the first wife of the former president and mother to his eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, as “an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty and a caring mother and friend,” in a statement released Thursday.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Manhattan paramedics found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment where Ivana Trump lived while responding to a call for cardiac arrest just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, FDNY said, according to ABC News.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”