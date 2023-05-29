Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence

May 29 (UPI) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed Monday he has fired his eldest son Shotaro as his executive secretary after continued outcry over a party held at the official residence in December.

The prime minister said Shotaro Kishida will be removed from his post Thursday now that planning and coordination of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima is complete.

“Of course, the responsibility for the appointment lies with me. I take it seriously,” Kishida said Monday. “I want to fulfill my duties by addressing challenges that cannot be postponed and moving forward with determination.”

Shotaro Kisidha was appointed as his father’s executive secretary in October but has drawn criticism that he is not qualified.

The issue stems from a year-end party with relatives at the prime minister’s official residence in December.

Japanese media first reported the event and said Shotaro Kishida posed for pictures with others in areas of the residence reserved for official use with foreign dignitaries.

They also reportedly held a mock news conference inside.

After news first surfaced, the government said the alleged actions “lacked appropriateness.”

In January, Shotaro Kishida was criticized for shopping trips made while on state visits with his father, using an official vehicle.

“The appointment itself had a strong element of intermingling public and private interests. Resignation is only natural,” leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party Kenta Izumi told reporters Monday.