Jordyn Woods revealed as Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’

April 9 (UPI) — Model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods — who was decked out in a kangaroo costume — was eliminated from Season 3 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” competition series Wednesday night.

Previous stars who have been voted off the singing contest this season include Rob Gronkowski, JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Seven costumed performers remain in the competition, which is hosted by Nick Cannon.

The judges’ panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

“WOAHHHH!!! @JennyMcCarthy you got it! #KangarooMask is @jordynwoods,” Scherzinger tweeted after the show aired on the East Coast.

“I was so close this week!! @jordynwoods you really left your heart out on that stage every week. I’m so glad you were able to come on #TheMaskedSinger and show the world your talent!” she added.