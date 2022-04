SANDY, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy Police Department is introducing a new recruit to its K-9 squad.

“The Sandy Police Department welcomes our newest member of the K-9 unit, K-9 Koa!,” says a post from the department.

“We would like to thank the Penrod family for donating him to our department! He will be a great resource. K-9 Koa be partnering with Officer Haderlie.”

A community member posted thanks to the donor.

“Such a beautiful gift to give to our city. Thank you.”