K-9 Riko improves after stabbing, his police handler says

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane City Police Officer Demille has provided an update on his K-9 partner, Riko, who is recovering from stab wounds suffered Monday at the hands of a violent suspect.

“Quick update for everyone,” Demille said in a Facebook post.

“Riko is doing good and progressing all the time. He is too tough and stubborn to let this keep him down too long.”

Riko was sent into an active crime scene Monday when officers were trying to take suspect Jose Palacios Pascacio, 46, into custody. The decision followed his erratic behavior, fleeing police, a home invasion and an escape, police say.

As Pascacio, a Hurricane resident, attacked the K-9 and threatened police, officers fired on him, resulting in fatal injuries. The case is being investigated in keeping with Officer-Involved Critical Injury protocol.

Riko, a 5 and a half year old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix, was transported to a Las Vegas clinic for treatment. On Tuesday, Gephardt Daily reported that Riko was critically injured and not out of the woods, but was expected to survive.

More from Demille’s Riko Wednesday report:

“He can move around a little but it takes all of his energy,” Riko’s partner wrote.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out and sent their prayers, good vibes, and thoughts. They are felt and appreciated.

“Still not sure what muscular, nerve or neurological damage of any kind happened but should find out more this afternoon.”

Gephardt Daily will have new information as it is available.