K-9 Zekk retires from Ogden City Police Department

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — K-9 officer Zekk has retired from the Ogden City Police Department after a law enforcement career that saw him deployed more than 600 times.

“Ogden Police celebrated the retirement of one of our beloved K-9s yesterday,” says a Facebook post issued Wednesday by the Ogden City Police Department.

“K-9 Zekk joined us at the Ogden Police Department in April 2015. K-9 Zekk was assigned to the Ogden Police Crime Reduction Unit and later assigned to Patrol.

K9 Zekk was deployed 635 times throughout his career and was extremely successful in carrying out his duties.

“We are happy to wish K-9 Zekk well in this next phase of his life where we know he will be able to frolic and play regularly with his handler, Sgt. Gerfen, for the rest of his days. Thank you for your service Zekk!!!”