2 trapped in Lava Hot Springs roof collapse

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho, Mar. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Access roads to the Blue Moon Bar and Grill were still closed Wednesday night from the spread of debris in the afternoon collapse of the bar’s roof that injured two.

“Around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 89 S 1st Avenue East in Lava Hot Springs for reports of a collapsed roof,” according to an initial Wednesday post on social media by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

The original call came from an occupant of the building who was trapped inside.

“Responders have rescued two people trapped inside the building,” the sheriff said, “and a woman was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance for minor injuries.”

Apartments adjacent to the building in the town of the same name as its popular resort some 50 miles north of the Utah-Idaho state line have been evacuated. Deputies are still on the scene and will assist in ensuring the area is safe.

“We ask that people avoid the immediate area until further notice.”

According to a 9 p.m. update from the sheriff’s office, “Elm Street and 1st Avenue East were still closed due to debris. “Roads are expected to remain closed through the night until further notice. We appreciate the public’s cooperation in avoiding the area.”

The building at 89 S 1st Avenue East is inaccessible to the public, according to the post on social media, but the surrounding area is secure. “We have deputies patrolling the area to monitor and ensure the public’s safety.

“The apartments adjacent to the building remain evacuated, and the two occupants have been notified and have a place to stay the night.”

Insurance investigators have been notified and are expected to survey the scene as soon as possible, according to the sheriff’s office, which thanked the agencies which assisted in the response: Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and the Pocatello Fire Department.