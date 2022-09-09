Layton PD seeks possible victims in voyeurism case after camera found in Taco Bell bathroom

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Layton City Police Department is looking for anyone who used the Hill Field and Main Street Taco Bell’s women’s restroom earlier this week, before the removal of a camera that was covertly installed to illegally record users.

The dates the camera is believed to have been operating were Sept. 4 though 7, which was Sunday through Wednesday of this week.

“The suspect has been arrested and we are attempting to identify individuals who were recorded,” says a statement issued Friday by Layton City Police officials.

“If you or anyone you know used the restroom between those dates please contact Detective Nalder at 801-336-3452, reference case number 22-23321.”

The case

A Layton Taco Bell employee was jailed after he reportedly admitted to placing the device to record illegal video of women and girls using the restroom.

Another employee found the device, according to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday by an officer of the Layton City Police Department, who responded to the restaurant, at 885 N. Main St.

“The recording device appeared to be actively recording and was seized,” the statement says. “A search of the device showed an adult male placing the recorder in the bathroom and showed his face. It was later found that the male was a worker at Taco Bell and was identified as Eulogio Cervantes.”

Cervantes, 25, was arrested when he arrived at work.

“Post Miranda, Eulogio fully admitted to placing the camera in the women’s room to record women in a vulnerable state of undress,” the police statement says. “Eulogio gave me consent to preview his phone videos and I located several videos and images of adult women urinating. These were unknown women and his co-workers.”

Two prepubescent children also were recorded, the statement says.

“Eulogio stated that he intentionally recorded knowing that children use the bathroom and knowing that he would record children in a state of undress. He manufactured child pornography as he intentionally and knowingly placed a recording device in the bathroom where the public and children use it.”

Cervantes was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony

Sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony

Voyeurism committed against a child under 14 years of age, a third-degree felony

Five counts of voyeurism, a class B misdemeanor

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.