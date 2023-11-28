Lehi police: Woman arrested after domestic violence stabbing

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lehi police arrested a woman after an incident Thursday that officers characterized as a domestic violence assault.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 North and 1200 East on a medical incident after a caller reported he had been stabbed.

“The male stated that there was a female downstairs and he did not know if she was alive or dead,” say arrest documents for the 37-year-old woman later taken into custody.

Patrol officers arrived and found the caller with multiple head wounds, the statement says. Officers located the woman, covered in blood, her affidavit says.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and the woman was transported to the police department.

Post Miranda, the woman said “the victim had rapedher and she had wanted to hurt him. (She) would not give many details regarding the incident,” her affidavit says.

The woman described the clothing she had been wearing as a pink sweatshirt and flannel pants. She was still wearing the pants, her affidavit says, and the shirt was later located, covered in blood, at the crime scene, court documents say.

The man and women each told police they were alone at the residence at the time of the attack. The woman was found without visible injuries, and the man was found to have multiple lacerations on his head, court documents say. A knife was found broken on the floor in a puddle of blood.

The woman told officers she “could not recall whether or not she had assaulted the victim. (She) also stated that she may have assaulted the victim but due to her inebriation, she was not able to remember those details from the incident.”

The officer determined the man and woman were in a consensual relationship, and living together at the residence. The woman was charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence, a third-degree felony. She was booked into the Utah County jail, where she remained as of Tuesday.