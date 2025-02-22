Luigi Mangione appears in New York state court in shackles, handcuffs on murder, terrorism charges

Feb. 22 (UPI) — Luigi Mangione on Friday appeared in court in New York City, where he faces state charges of murder and terrorism in the December killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Prosecutors and the defense updated Judge Gregory Carro about the case in the status hearing.

Carro denied a request from one of Mangione’s attorneys, Karen Agnifilo, to remove the shackles from his ankles and handcuffs on his hands. He wore a bulletproof vest over a green sweater, matching the color of clothing of many of his supporters in and outside the courtroom.

Roughly 75 members of the public, who were mostly women, crowded the hallway outside the courtroom, the same one where Donald Trump faced criminal charges in a hush-money case last year.

About 40 demonstrators near the courthouse steps waved signs that read “Free Luigi” and “Healthcare is a Human Right.” Posters of the CEOs of other major healthcare corporations appeared near the court, with the word “WANTED” above a picture of each executive.

Some called the accused assassin a righteous crusader against America’s corrupt healthcare system.

Mangione, 26, faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder to further “an act of terrorism,” in Thompson’s killing on Dec. 4, according to the indictment.

In all, Mangione faces 11 counts, including two of second-degree murder, and other weapon and forgery charges.

He has yet to enter a plea on federal murder charges related to the killing.

The federal complaint charges two counts of stalking and one count each of murder through use of a firearm, and a firearms offense. The murder charge carries the possibility of the death penalty but prosecutors haven’t said if they will seek it.

Also in Pennsylvania, he faces five counts, including gun possession and false ID, where he was arrested in Altoona, about 230 miles west of New York City.

He was extradited to New York.

Agnifilo argued that he should be moved to state custody vs. federal detention. The attorney reasoned Mangione has already been indicted on state charges but the feds are holding him on a complaint, not an indictment.

Thompson was killed by a masked gunman on a Manhattan sidewalk while walking to the Hilton Hotel at West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue for an annual investors conference. Mangione wasn’t a customer of UnitedHealthcare.

Mangione, who remains held at a Brooklyn federal detention center, shared a public statement Friday on a website created by his legal team “to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him.”

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” the statement said. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

When Mangione was arrested, police said he had a two-page handwritten document on him that railed against the healthcare industry and reportedly included the words “the parasites had it coming.”

Mangione graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer and information science. The grandson of a wealthy real estate developer has lived in Maryland, Hawaii and Pennsylvania, and traveled to Asia in 2024.