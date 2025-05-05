Man, 72, seriously injured in I-15 rollover in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 72-year-old man was seriously injured Monday in an Interstate 15 rollover crash in Bountiful.

The southbound driver “hit the barrier on the right, then crossed all lanes and hit the barrier on the left causing it to roll,” Lt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The driver was not breathing when the first officer arrived on the scene.”

It is suspected the man crashed after experiencing a medical issue.

The man was transported in serious condition, Roden added.

HOV lanes 1 and 2 were closed during the emergency response, and are now reopened.

Utah Highway Patrol photo

B