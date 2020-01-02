Man faces DUI charges after woman killed in South Salt Lake collision

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man involved in a deadly collision Wednesday afternoon in South Salt Lake has been booked into jail on DUI charges.

Arrested after his discharge from the hospital was Wilonja Lusungu, who turned 46 today.

The Salt Lake County resident has been charged with a third-degree felony. Booking information from the Salt Lake County Jail lists the alleged crime as automobile homicide negligence by DUI of alcohol and/or drugs. A statement from the South Salt Lake police lists the alleged crime as DUI involving serious injury or death.

The victim, whom SSLPD has said is a woman in her 30s, has been identified by investigators, but her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The accident happened at the intersection of 2700 South 300 West, South Salt Lake police said in a statement issued at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday.

“Two vehicles were involved,” the statement says. “One driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The other driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.”

Court records show that in a Feb. 17, 2018, Lusunga was charged with failure to yield, and infraction. He paid a $150 fine in that case.

A probable cause statement in Wednesday’s case has not yet been filed in the online court records system.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.