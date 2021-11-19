Man dead after single car accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Friday morning.

“We are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash at 3306 West 2100 South,” says a SLCPD tweet issued at 7:22 a.m.

“One person is dead. The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is on scene. Traffic on 2100 South is blocked in both directions from 3200 West to 3500 West.”

An officer at the scene said a passerby reported the crash, which appeared to have happened several hours before it was noticed. The male driver, said to be in his 20s, was deceased inside the vehicle, which was wrapped around a tree.

The officer said speed will be among the factors being investigated by detectives on the scene, and the road was expected to be closed to traffic for two to three hours.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.