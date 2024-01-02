Man dead after Tooele County rollover, ejection

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a Saturday rollover crash in Tooele County.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 near milepost 60, according to Cpl. Quincey Breur, UHP.

A male driver was reportedly heading eastbound on the highway when he entered the oncoming, westbound lanes and rolled.

The driver was ejected in the crash, Breur said.

He was reportedly pronounced deceased on scene. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is being conducted into this incident. No further information has been released at this time.