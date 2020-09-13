Man fatally injured in side-by-side rollover outside Farmington Canyon, passenger transported to hospital

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man was killed and a 40-year-old man injured when the side-by-side they were in rolled near Farmington Canyon Saturday afternoon.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened about 5 p.m., a half-mile from the mouth of the canyon.

Search and rescue teams were called out to assist first responders due to the terrain.

The 40-year-old victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details are made public.