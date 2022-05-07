Masks back on as COVID hits Davis County Jail

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fourteen inmates in the Davis County Jail have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, causing the jail to re-institute a mask mandate.

“Currently, no severe symptoms have appeared in those who have tested positive,” reads a post from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office on social media on the Thursday outbreak. “The Davis County Jail recently lifted its mask mandate for inmates and personnel.

“To limit exposure to other housing units, the mask mandate will again be implemented for all jail personnel and inmates.”

On Tuesday, an inmate experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 asked for a medical check, according to the sheriff’s post. The inmate received a COVID-19 test which returned a positive result. All inmates within the housing unit were tested, and 14 tests returned positive.

The Davis County Jail had been COVID-19 free for the past two months, according to the post.

“The health and safety of our staff and inmates is a top priority for myself and the administration,” Chief Deputy Arnold Butcher said in the press release. “We have been tested over the last two years and, once again, will rise to the challenge and provide excellent service to those we’re charged to care for.”

Steps taken to avoid the pandemic have included working closely with the Davis County Health Department on best practices, restricting who can enter the facility, frequent sanitation of all areas within the facility, routine testing, and a 14-day quarantine of any individual “initially entering our care and custody,” he said. “Medical personnel remain available 24/7 to address any healthcare needs.”