Midvale police release name of massage parlor homicide victim

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 8., 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Midvale police have released the name of a woman who was the victim of a “brutal homicide” on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The woman was 45-year-old Yuping Jiao, police say.

She was found at A+ Massage, at 7444 S. State St. A police statement identified Jiao as “the victim of this brutal homicide,” first reported at 8:30 p.m. that night.

“Detectives are still actively seeking any tips related to the victim or business,” the statement adds. “Contact our detectives or dispatch with any possible leads by calling UPD at 801-840-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously. Or email Sgt. Allen at [email protected] or Detective Moore at [email protected].”

