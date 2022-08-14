Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property.

Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.

It was believed at that time he might be in the area of the Mount Olympus Trailhead.

On Sunday afternoon, Lt. Shane Manwaring, Unified Police Department, confirmed to Gephardt Daily that Porter’s body was found found in a shed on his property Sunday morning.

Manwaring said the shed had previously been searched, but Porter’s body was in an obscured area.

Evidence suggests Porter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the lieutenant said.

People who are considering harming themselves can call 988, the nationwide Crisis and Suicide Lifeline number, which is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.