Mnuchin says $600 payments on the way; McConnell blocks vote for $2,000 stimulus

By
Laura Withers
-
Dec. 30 (UPI) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said $600 payments would begin to be delivered Tuesday night, as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blocked an effort by President Donald Trump and Democrats to increase stimulus payments to Americans.

Mnuchin announced that the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service would begin delivering the $600 payments included in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend as early as Tuesday night through direct deposit, with paper checks being mailed out Wednesday.

