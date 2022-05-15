Motorcyclist dead after collision with car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist in St. George died Saturday after being struck by a car that turned left, crossing westbound traffic.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was westbound at the time of the impact.

The motorcyclist was severely injured, and died at a local hospital, according to information from the St. George Police Department.

The victim’s name will not be released before next of kin can be notified.

