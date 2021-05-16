Update: Motorcyclist killed in American Fork Canyon crash

UTAH COUNTY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) – An early morning accident claimed the life of motorcyclist riding on State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon Sunday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the rider failed to make a turn around mile marker 10 and crashed around 3:10 a.m.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The UHP says the rider was a Utah County man in his early twenties and was not wearing a helmet.

The road in American Fork Canyon is expected to remain closed for most of Sunday morning as the investigation continues.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this breaking story as new details become available.