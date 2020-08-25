Murray police seek public’s help identifying robbery suspect they say hit the same bank twice

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Murray Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing the same bank twice.

At 12:15 p.m. Monday, the Altabank–Murray Branch was robbed for the second time in the past week. The previous robbery at the same bank took place Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The suspect is described as a white male, skinny, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

On Monday, he was wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, sunglasses, and a Boston Red Sox baseball hat, police said in a news release.

“He has longer hair which was likely dyed brown recently. The shoes worn by the suspect today are the same shoes in the photos of the suspect in last week’s robbery. In both instances he produced note and demanded money,” the Monday news release says.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos, or who has any information that could help with the investigation, is asked to contact Detective Mehrer or Detective Haskell through dispatch at 801-840-4000. Reference case(s) 20C015064 and 20C015591.