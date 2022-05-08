Wind-whipped fire causes $175K in damages to Brigham City home, truck, shed

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, May 8, 2022, (Gephardt Daily) — A wind-enraged fire that started in a shed kept four fire departments at busy in Brigham City early Saturday morning.

The Brigham City Fire Department arrived at the fire at 5:51 a.m., 11 minutes after it was reported at 3000 North 2550 West, and found smoke and fire pouring out of a shed, a parked truck and an adjacent home, according to a department press release.

No occupants were home at the time.

Due to gusting winds and limited hydrants, the fires were difficult to contain and extinguish, according to the press statement, although the blazes were brought under control by 7 a.m.

Damage was estimated at $175,000.

There were no injuries.

“We want to extend our sincere thanks to Tremonton, Willard, and Corinne fire departments for their help this morning,” the Brigham department said on its Facebook page.

“With strong-gusting winds and long distances to fire hydrants, this fire was very difficult to extinguish. It was a great team effort by all. We definitely could not have extinguished these alone.”

The fire is currently under investigation. The department urged property owners and renters alike to install, routinely check, and always maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors within their homes.