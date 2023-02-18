Obituary: Conn J. Drazan, 66, remembered by family, friends

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Conn J. Drazan, age 66, of Taylorsville, passed away February 10, 2023 from complications following surgery.

Conn was born on February 19, 1956 in Salt Lake City to Helen Manning and Gary John Drazan, who raised him in Farmington, Utah.

He spent the better part of his youth exploring the foothills of Farmington, either on his motorcycle or by foot. He also enjoyed spending his teenage summers as part of the early morning cleaning crew at Lagoon.

Conn graduated from Davis High School, “Class of 74”. Later he attended Salt Lake Community College earning his plumbing license

Conn enjoyed playing blackjack, craps and collecting guns.

He also enjoyed food and good company and was an excellent storyteller. His laughter will be missed.

He was also a best friend and father figure to many.

Conn was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Cheralyn Drazan. He is survived by his beloved cat, Osiris, his sister, Ann Rand (Doug), daughter, Jessica Drazan, step-daughter, Lynnette Keemer (Jeremy), his cherished grandchildren, Stormy, Ivy and Karma, and three nieces.

Conn’s Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday this Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Wheeler Farm, 6351 S. 900 E, Murray 84121 in The Activity Barn from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.