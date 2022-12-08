Fort Duchesne man admits to nearly three years of bribes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Fort Duchesne man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for extorting 66 bribes totaling more than $100,000.

“Leallen Blackhair, 45, pleaded guilty to nine counts of Extortion Under Color of Official Right as set forth in the indictment,” according to a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

Blackhair in entering his plea Monday in Salt Lake City’s;s federal court, waived his right to a trial “and admitted to the facts of his criminal behavior, which interfered with or affected interstate commerce.”

Blackhair was the Compliance Coordinator of the Energy and Minerals Department of the Ute Indian Tribe, the release said. “Blackhair’s position included issuing fines to oil and gas businesses working on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation who were found in violation of their access permits and business licenses by his employer.

“Blackhair used his position to induce and attempt to induce multiple companies to pay him personally by offering to reduce a fine that would otherwise be assessed against them.”

In all, Blackhair extorted 66 payments totaling $110,000 between August 2010 and May 2013, according to prosecutors.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cy H. Castle for the District of Utah and investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2023.