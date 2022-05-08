19-year-old wounded in Ogden Saturday night shooting, police say

OGDEN, Utah, May 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Ogden are investigating the Saturday night shooting of 19-year-old male on the city’s northeast bench.
Upon arrival, officers found the man in the 700 block of 5th Street with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a statement posted on social media about 7:52 p.m.
The victim was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with injuries that were described as non life-threatening.
The department’s detective division has taken up the case, according to the statement, which said no suspect information would be released.
Duty Lt. John Cox reiterated no other information was available or would be released. “We’ll leave it to the detectives to do what they do,” he said.