19-year-old wounded in Ogden Saturday night shooting, police say

OGDEN, Utah, May 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Ogden are investigating the Saturday night shooting of 19-year-old male on the city’s northeast bench.

Upon arrival, officers found the man in the 700 block of 5th Street with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a statement posted on social media about 7:52 p.m.

The victim was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with injuries that were described as non life-threatening.

The department’s detective division has taken up the case, according to the statement, which said no suspect information would be released.