Overnight fire destroys Provo buildings under construction

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo’s State Street was closed at 1100 South overnight because of a massive fire that fully engulfed and destroyed three Provo buildings under construction.

The fire, reported at 1620 S. State St., began in one building and spread to three others. Firefighters say they were able to save one.

Fire crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m., and battled the blaze for about four hours before knocking it down.

“The fire has caused power outages throughout the city,” a social media post from Provo Police said.

Provo City Power responded to the scene.

“Crews have line trucks up and in place holding up one of the two burnt poles,” an agency post said.

“Power has been isolated, there are about 20 customers still out of power. Crews are working on two poles that were on fire. Emergency crews and line crews responding to large fire at 1422 E. 1640 South (apartment building),” said an agency post issued at 4:23 a.m. “Several poles and lines are down causing a large outage.”

Image from Provo City Fire

An 8:14 a.m. police update said State Street had been reopened.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as updates are available.