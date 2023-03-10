Park City crews tackle third fire in as many days

PARK CITY, Utah, Mar. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City firefighters were working a fire at a multi-family building Thursday night.

Crews were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. to the blaze on Captain Molly Drive, according to a Park City Fire District press release on social media.

“When firefighters arrived, there was smoke showing and firefighters are currently working an active fire on the roof,” according to the post just before 6:30 p.m. “Everyone has been evacuated from the building and no injuries reported.”

Seven units including three firetrucks and an ambulance had responded. It was the third structure fire in as many days for the 100-member department.

The crews battled two fires Tuesday morning, a single family home blaze dispatched at 6:41 a.m. and a commercial fire three hours later. The fires were contained to the garage and the roof, respectively, with no injuries reported and “loss stop at 11:25 a.m. for both fires,” according to district posts on social media.