Construction worker rescued after being buried alive in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Co-workers and first responders were able to successfully dig out a construction worker buried Monday evening in a site collapse.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. the Park City Fire District responded to the emergency at a construction site on Upper Evergreen with a full force of crews on five vehicles, as well as Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The incident was dispatched “as a complete burial of an individual. The patient was dug out by the construction crew and first responders.

“The patient was transported to the hospital conscious, breathing and alert in stable condition.”

