Pilot, passenger transported in critical condition after small plane crash in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were critically injured Thursday afternoon when a small plane crashed in the Centerville area of Davis County.

The accident happened at about 1 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

“It was just west of Legacy and Parrish,” Street said. “There were two occupants in the aircraft, and it went down down near an RC area.”

Street said it was an area in which remote control model planes are flown.

People who were nearby raced to the aid of the pilot and passenger, and pulled them from the burning craft. The two were transported by medical helicopter in critical condition, Street said.

The burning plane sparked a grass fire that grew to a half acre before it was knocked down by the Farmington Fire Department.

Street said some of those who pulled the two from the fiery plane were burned, and were treated on the scene for their injuries.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.