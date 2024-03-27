Pioneer Theatre Company announces 2024-2025 season shows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Pioneer Theatre Company has announced the shows it will present in its 2024-2025 season.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our 2024-2025 Season, which is an eclectic lineup of some much-anticipated productions like ‘Jersey Boys’ and ‘Waitress,’ along with the fresh-from-Broadway ‘Prayer for the French Republic,'” artistic director Karen Azenberg said in the announcement.

“This season will also mark the first in which we’re able to program two productions at the intimate Meldrum Theatre. We’re excited to continue to create spaces for new works and create new takes on established pieces.”

The list, with play descriptions from PTC, follows:

“Jersey Boys” opens the season with a Sept. 13-28 run at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. “‘Jersey Boys’ tells the electrifying tale of the rise of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Winner of four Tony Awards — including Best Musical — the landmark musical is filled with chart-topping hits like ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry,’ ‘Sherry,’ ‘December, 1963 (Oh What a Night),’ and so many more.”

“Prayer for the French Republic” runs Oct. 25-Nov. 9 in its Utah premiere, at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. “Fresh off its hit Broadway run and winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award. In 2016, a curious American student named Molly seeks to connect with her family in France. When her cousin becomes the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, Molly’s uncle Charles — who immigrated from Algeria — decides to move to Israel.

“This earns the dismay of Molly’s anti-Zionist uncle Patrick, all set against the growing threat of political extremism in France. Timely and poignant, ‘Prayer for the French Republic’ had several extended sold-out runs both Off and on Broadway. Deadline calls the production ‘blistering, funny, and heartbreaking,’ and The Wall Street Journal said it was ‘easily the finest play of the Broadway season.’ Don’t miss your chance to see one of the hottest plays in the nation—in one of its first productions outside of New York.”

“Souvenir” by Stephen Temperley, Dec. 6-21. This will be the season’s first show in the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. “Stranger-than-fiction ‘Souvenir’ is the true account of Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy socialite with an insatiable passion for opera, despite possessing a hilariously tone-deaf voice. Set against the backdrop of New York City in the early 20th century, this heartwarming and humorous play follows Jenkins’ ambitious pursuit of her dreams, supported by her loyal pianist, Cosmé McMoon.

“‘Souvenir’ is a must-see theatrical gem that will leave you laughing, crying, and cheering for Jenkins’ indomitable spirit. This holiday season, experience the magic of this extraordinary true story that proves that sometimes, the most beautiful music comes from the heart.”

“Dial M for Murder” plays Jan. 10-25, 2025, at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. “Step into a heart-pounding world of betrayal and deception with a new adaptation of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! This modern retelling of Frederick Knott’s classic thriller plunges audiences into a web of intrigue as ex-tennis pro Tony Wendice concocts a chilling plot to murder his unfaithful wife. With its gripping plot and sharp dialogue, this adaptation offers a fresh perspective on the timeless tale of murder and manipulation.”

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” plays Feb. 14-March 1, 2025, at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. “Before she became the iconic, chart-topping musical sensation known as Carole King, she was Carol Klein, a girl from Brooklyn with unwavering determination and astounding talent. This Tony and Grammy winning musical follows King’s remarkable rise to stardom” and includes many of her songs, including ‘You’ve Got a Friend,’ ‘Natural Woman’ and ‘I Feel the Earth Move.'”

“A Case for the Existence of God,” makes its Utah premiere March 28-April 12, 2025, at the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. “A profound new work from the playwright behind the Oscar-winning film ‘The Whale.’ In the confined space of an office cubicle, Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker with aspirations tied to ancestral land, discover an unexpected shared thread weaving through their lives.

“Amidst discussions of loans and financial uncertainties, their conversation delves deeper, touching upon the challenges of parenthood and the angst of insecurity. Through a blend of humor, empathy, and raw honesty, Hunter skillfully intertwines Keith and Ryan’s stories, bridging the gap between their individual life experiences and shedding light on the complexities of human existence.”

“Waitress” plays May 2-17, 2025, at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. The Broadway hit, based on the 2007 Sundance film, tells the story of Jenna, “a pie chef and waitress at a small-town Southern diner who’s stuck in a loveless marriage. When Jenna discovers she is pregnant, a local pie-baking contest with a cash prize becomes Jenna and her baby’s chance for a better life. But, as is often the case, fate has a few extra ingredients that complicate Jenna’s recipe for a new life.”

2024-2025 season tickets for Pioneer Theatre Company shows can be purchased through this link. Individual tickets for next season’s shows will go on sale at a future date.

For tickets for remaining shows in the 2023-2024 season, click here.