Pleasant Grove Police, Fire departments rescue car stuck in tree

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver had a little trouble trying to access Interstate 15 Wednesday, merging instead with a tree.

Pleasant Grove police responded to the scene early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, on a report of a car driving off a downhill on-ramp with poor results, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Officers found a vehicle firmly lodged in a nearby tree.

With the help of the Pleasant View Fire Department and a towing company “the vehicle was removed from the tree.

“The driver was arrested and booked for suspicion of DUI.”