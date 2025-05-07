PM Sharif: Pakistan has right to retaliate against India’s ‘act of war’

May 7 (UPI) — Pakistan has the right to retaliate against India’s “act of war,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday, after New Delhi launched strikes against alleged terrorists within Pakistan’s borders.

“The cunning enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan,” Sharif said in a statement on X. “Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this act of war imposed by India, and a forceful response is being given.”

No specifics of a retaliation were given, but Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s minister for information and broadcasting, announced in a statement that “Pakistan has befittingly retaliated against Indian Aggression.”

He said the Pakistani military had downed at least three Indian fighter jets and Indian drown.

“The entire nation stands united in prayers and solidarity with our brave officers and soldiers,” Tarar said.

India launched Operation Sindoor over Tuesday night, attacking what it called terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan-controlled western region of Kashmir, whose sovereignty is disputed by both Pakistan and India.

The Indian Armed Forces said in a statement that it attacked nine alleged sites in retaliation for the deadly April 22 massacre of 26 tourists in the mountainous Pahalgam region of India-administered Kashmir. The Indian government has described the targets as “terrorist camps.”

