WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are thanking the public for helping find a missing 80-year-old West Jordan man who had been missing since 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Pakimotalaha “Paki” Tausinga had last been seen walking north near 6500 S. Redwood Road, according to a Silver Alert issued by West Jordan police just before 7 p.m.

At 8:36 p.m. West Jordan PD announced the Tausinga has been found safe.