Police identify victim found in SLC field after ‘suspicious death’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released the name of the person found deceased Sunday in a field near downtown hotels.

The victim of what police called the “suspicious death” is 46-year-old Jennbah Tsosie.

“The medical examiner’s office will determine Ms. Tsosie’s cause and manner of death,” the SLCPD update says. “At this point, the investigation is still considered a suspicious death. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional details about the case can be released.”

This investigation started at 11:06 a.m. Sunday when a community member called police dispatch to report an unresponsive person found in a field to the east of 536 S. 200 West.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad continue to ask for assistance with this case.

Anyone who knows information about Tsosie and who she may have been with Saturday night into Sunday morning is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department.