Police investigate shooting in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Washington City are investigating a late night shooting that sent one man to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Huntington Hills Road at 10:27 p.m.

When first responders arrived they found a male shooting victim with a bullet wound to the chest.

The circumstances behind the shooting have yet to be determined, although at least one person is believed to be in custody.

