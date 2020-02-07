Man shot dead, woman wounded in West Valley domestic shooting; ex-husband sought by police

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot dead and a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning in West Valley City.

The woman told police her ex husband was the shooter.

“At approx. 6:20 a.m., (a) woman called 911, reported that her ex husband had shot her and her boyfriend,” an 8:22 a.m. tweet from West Valley City Police says.

Officers responded to the scene.

“We are on the scene of a shooting at 3625 S. Deann Dr. One adult male is deceased one adult female wounded, taken to hospital in serious condition,” a subsequent tweet says. “Suspect, an adult male, is outstanding.”

Two children were found inside the residence.

“Two children in house at time of shooting, ages 5 and 10. Children will be cared for by family members. Investigation and search for suspect is underway.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates on this developing story as information is released.