Police: Man shot, slightly injured by ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at Salt Lake City hotel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was transported to the hospital after he was shot at Little America hotel early Friday morning, allegedly by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend.

The bullet grazed the right side of the victim’s abdomen, St. Carlos Valencia, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. The victim was not seriously injured, and was transported in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene, and was still being sought late Friday morning.

No names have been released in the case, but Valencia said the woman’s former boyfriend came to the room where the new boyfriend was, and an argument ensued. After being shot, the woman’s ex-boyfriend ran from the room and alerted hotel staff members of his gunshot wound.

Valencia said the victim was running and talking, in stable condition, but police were not immediately able to interview him after he was transported.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled, Valencia said.

“We know who he is. We’ve just got to go find him and get his side of the story.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as details are released by the Salt Lake City Police Department.